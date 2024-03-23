Left Menu

Southgate says speculation linking him to Man United job is ''completely disrespectful''

England coach Gareth Southgate dismissed speculation linking him to the Manchester United manager position as "disrespectful." He is focused on leading the national team at Euro 2024 and denied any talks with other clubs. Southgate is committed to his role with England and will not entertain any discussions while in charge.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-03-2024 09:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 09:26 IST
Southgate says speculation linking him to Man United job is ''completely disrespectful''
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England coach Gareth Southgate said speculation linking him with the manager's position at Manchester United currently occupied by Erik ten Hag was "completely disrespectful" and insisted he wouldn't begin talks over another job while in charge of the national team.

Sections of the British media have reported that Southgate could be in the running to replace ten Hag if the Dutchman loses his job following the arrival of Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team that will oversee the club's soccer operations.

Southgate has a contract to coach England through December and he said his focus was on leading his national team at the European Championship in Germany in June.

Speaking on Friday ahead of England's friendly against Brazil at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, Southgate responded to a reporter's question about the links to United that have spread this week.

"There are two things," he said. ''I am the England manager. I have got one job basically, to try and deliver a European Championship. Clearly, before that, two important games this week (against Brazil and then Belgium on Tuesday).

"The second thing is Manchester United have a manager, and I think it is always completely disrespectful when there is any speculation about a manager that is in place. I am president of the League Managers' Association. I don't have any time for that sort of thing." Southgate said his focus was only on Euro 2024.

"If we (agreed to) a contract (with the Football Association) before, everyone would be saying, 'Why are you signing a contract before a Euros where you've got to prove yourself?'" Southgate posed.

"I am certainly not going to speak to anybody else ahead of that. I never have. I have been eight years in the job. I wouldn't entertain speaking to anybody else when I am in a job."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024