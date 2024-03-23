Motor racing-Verstappen continues pole perfection in Australia

Red Bull's Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took pole position for the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday with Carlos Sainz qualifying alongside on the front row for Ferrari two weeks after undergoing surgery for appendicitis.

Verstappen's team mate Sergio Perez qualified third but will start sixth after stewards imposed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Haas's Nico Hulkenberg in the first session of qualifying. That promoted both McLaren drivers, with Lando Norris to start third and Oscar Piastri fifth behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen had bemoaned handling problems through practice but put together a sizzling lap of one minute, 15.915 seconds on a glorious afternoon at Albert Park to be 0.27 seconds clear of Sainz. It was the irrepressible Dutchman's third pole for the Formula One season and fourth in succession.

"It was a bit unexpected today in qualifying, but very happy with Q3," said the triple world champion, who won the race last year after his maiden pole at Albert Park. "It was a bit of a tricky weekend so far but we managed to be there at the end, so very happy with that.

"(Ferrari) seem very quick, also in the long runs. So a bit of a question mark tomorrow but that makes it exciting." Sainz, who missed the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix while recovering from surgery, said he was happy with Ferrari's pace and to be challenging the Red Bulls.

"To make it to this weekend and then obviously to put it on the front row after leading through qualifying, I was almost not believing it, especially after how tough it’s been," he added. 'DIFFICULT TO SWALLOW'

It was a tough afternoon for Mercedes, with seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton suffering his worst qualifying at Albert Park in over a decade. Hamilton failed to make the third session of qualifying (Q3) and will start 11th on the grid, his worst result at Albert Park since qualifying 11th in the 2010 race.

The Briton was 0.77 seconds off Sainz's best (1:16.189) in Q2, and he has been outqualified in every race this season by team mate George Russell, who will start seventh on Sunday. "It felt great in P3, and it was strange because we were right there with these guys and we didn't really understand why," said Hamilton, who was fourth quickest in the final practice earlier on Saturday.

"And then going to qualifying and just the inconsistency within the car is ... it really messes with the mind." Fernando Alonso had to abort his first lap in Q3 after a skid through gravel at turn six and qualified 10th, behind Aston Martin team mate Lance Stroll.

Only one Williams car featured in qualifying and will race on Sunday, with Alex Albon swapping into Logan Sargeant's car after wrecking his own during Friday practice. The England-born Thai will start 12th on the grid.

Home racer Daniel Ricciardo of RB was eliminated in Q1 in a massive blow and will start 18th after his fastest lap was deleted for going off-track at turn five. Yuki Tsunoda, his less experienced team mate, will start from eighth on the grid and has outqualified Ricciardo in every race this season.

"It’s very difficult to swallow but that’s the way it is," said RB team boss Laurent Mekies. "Daniel was doing a very good job, it was probably his best lap so far of the weekend."

