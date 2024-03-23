Left Menu

Motorcycling-Vinales wins Portuguese GP sprint, Marquez takes second

Reuters | Portimao | Updated: 23-03-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 21:01 IST
Motorcycling-Vinales wins Portuguese GP sprint, Marquez takes second
  • Portugal

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales claimed the first sprint victory of his career at the Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit on Saturday, taking the chequered flag ahead of Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin.

Marquez had started eighth on the grid but rode his Gresini Racing bike with purpose to claim his first podium on a Ducati machine, overtaking Martin on the final lap to take second place in an all-Spanish podium.

