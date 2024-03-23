Left Menu

Soccer-African champions Ivory Coast held to draw by Benin

Oumar Diakite scored a second-half equaliser to spare the blushes of newly-crowned African champions Ivory Coast who were held to a 2-2 draw by Benin in a friendly in Amiens, France on Saturday. Olaitan’s second goal put Benin on course for victory before Diakite equalised again after 69 minutes.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 23:50 IST
Oumar Diakite scored a second-half equaliser to spare the blushes of newly-crowned African champions Ivory Coast who were held to a 2-2 draw by Benin in a friendly in Amiens, France on Saturday. It was a first game for coach Emerse Fae since his side lifted the Cup of Nations title on home soil last month, but they had to come behind twice to draw after a lacklustre performance.

Benin midfielder Junior Olaitan opened the scoring before winger Max Gradel equalised just before the half-hour mark. Olaitan's second goal put Benin on course for victory before Diakite equalised again after 69 minutes. Ivory Coast play Uruguay in a friendly in Lens on Tuesday, another opportunity to build towards the resumption of 2026 African World Cup qualifiers in June.

