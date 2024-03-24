Left Menu

Carlos Sainz wins F1 Australian GP after Verstappen retires early with engine fire

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz ends Red Bull's F1 winning streak with a victory at the Australian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen's early retirement. Sainz took advantage of the opportunity, passing Verstappen for the lead. This win marks Ferrari's first 1-2 result since Bahrain 2022, with Lando Norris finishing third. Oscar Piastri finishes fourth.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 24-03-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 11:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz has ended Red Bull's Formula 1 winning streak when the Spaniard took advantage of Max Verstappen's early retirement to win the Australian Grand Prix just two weeks after missing the previous race in Saudi Arabia due to an emergency appendectomy.

Sainz, who started on the front row alongside Verstappen, kept his place into turn one, but passed the Dutchman on lap two at turn nine for the lead and took control once his rival retired two laps later with a fiery mechanical failure.

Verstappen had won the first two F1 races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and was on a nine-race winning streak.

Sainz finished ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc for Ferrari's first 1-2 result since the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix, with McLaren's Lando Norris finishing in third for his first podium at Albert Park.

His teammate, Australian Oscar Piastri, followed him in fourth.

