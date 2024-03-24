Elite athletes excel at National Open Relay Carnival

Kerala's international quarter-miler Noah Nirmal Tom anchored National Camp A team to victory in the men's 4x400m relay event at the inaugural edition of the National Open Relay Carnival here on Sunday. National Camp A team consisting of Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Ajmal, Muhammed Yahiya and Noah Nirmal Tom clocked 3:05.71 seconds to win gold. Noah Nirmal Tom was also a member of the National Camp A Mixed 4x400m relay team that won gold with a time of 3:17.37 seconds. Other members of the gold medal winning team were Poovamma MR, Muhammed Yahiya and R Vithya Ramraj. The women's 4x400m title went to National Camp A team of R Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR, Dandi Sri and Rupal Chaudhary. The female athletes gave a good account of themselves and clocked 3:28.64 seconds to win gold. Apart from senior the relay competition was also conducted in U20 group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)