I don't think any team has cracked Powerplay yet: KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul didn't want to read too much into his team's 20-run defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in their opening IPL game but admitted that none of the teams have been able to crack the Powerplay code in the first week so far.

Two bouncer per over rule has been introduced in IPL from this season and LSG were bounced out in the first six overs of their chase of 194, reducing them to 47 for 3. Rajasthan Royals were a shade better at 54 for 2 in their first six overs.

Both Devdutt Padikkal and Rahul needed to undergo concussion protocols after being hit on the helmet by Trent Boult.

''It is just the first game and I am not going to make too much out of it or over-analyse,'' Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

''Powerplay is crucial for every team, and I don't think any team has cracked it yet. Mohsin was our powerplay bowler in the first season, but he wasn't fully fit last season. Good to see him back. Naveen has been crucial for us since he has come in,'' he said.

Rahul felt that 194 wasn't a big target on the Sawai Man Singh track. ''I don't think the target was a lot. It was just 10 over-par. We bowled well in patches. Just made a few mistakes.'' That his team made a chase out of 194-run target despite losing three quick wickets was a big positive for the skipper.

''We will learn from the small mistakes we made. When we are three [down] for nothing, and we give ourselves a chance of chasing 194 speaks of our line-up. ''But we need to find ways to win games of cricket. We'll try to build from here, and see where we can get stronger,'' Rahul said.

Having missed the better part of the last season, which he termed ''painful'', Rahul was happy to start the current edition of the IPL with a half-century.

''When you get runs, you always feel good. But it's important for us to end up on the winning side. That gives more satisfaction.'' He also hailed Justin Langer for bringing calmness in the dressing room.

''Langer's brought a lot of calmness to the group. I stole his line when I said we need to find ways to win games of cricket. We enjoy having him around. ''All of us have watched him coach Australia to a T20 World Cup win and an Ashes victory,'' Rahul praised his coach.

