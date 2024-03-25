Left Menu

Soccer-England to wear nameless shirts against Belgium help raise Alzheimer's awareness

The names will "disappear" from the players' shirts when they return to the pitch after halftime to demonstrate how people with dementia can lose precious memories.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 17:13 IST
Soccer-England to wear nameless shirts against Belgium help raise Alzheimer's awareness

England will play without names on the back of their shirts during the second half of their international friendly against Belgium at Wembley Stadium to raise awareness of the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, the national team said on Monday. The names will "disappear" from the players' shirts when they return to the pitch after halftime to demonstrate how people with dementia can lose precious memories. The initiative is a part of the FA's partnership with the Alzheimer's Society.

"We hope to not only encourage fans to donate towards our early diagnosis research but also to support their loved ones just as much as they support their football team," Kate Lee, Alzheimer's Society CEO said in a statement. "This means taking crucial first steps in seeking a diagnosis if they suspect someone they care about may be affected."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024