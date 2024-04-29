Andhra Pradesh: 4 killed in lorry-auto collision

Four people were killed and an equal number of people sustained injuries after a lorry collided with an auto in the Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh, police said. The injured have been sent to the hospital, police said.

Police immediately arrived at the spot and an investigation was taken up, Amalapuram Rural Circle Inspector Veerababu said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)