Andhra Pradesh: 4 killed in lorry-auto collision

Four people were killed and four were injured after a lorry collided with an auto in the Konaseema district, police said.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 10:59 IST
Visuals from the site of the road accident in Andhra's Konaseema. Image Credit: ANI
Four people were killed and an equal number of people sustained injuries after a lorry collided with an auto in the Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh, police said. The injured have been sent to the hospital, police said.

Police immediately arrived at the spot and an investigation was taken up, Amalapuram Rural Circle Inspector Veerababu said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

