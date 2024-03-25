Punjab Kings score fighting 176/6 in IPL match against RCB

Pacer Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell grabbed two wickets each for Royal Challengers Bengaluru but Punjab Kings still managed a fighting 176 for 6 in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Siraj (2/26) accounted for Jonny Bairstow and Jitesh Sharma, while Maxwell (2/29)got rid of the dangerous Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh.

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan provided the early momentum with a fine 37-ball 45, while Sam Curran (23) and Jitesh Sharma (27) spurred the run-rate at the back end.

Shikhar shared a 55-run partnership with Prabhsimran Singh (25) as the duo overcame the early loss of Jonny Bairstow to guide the team to 72/2 before Curran and Jitesh came up with another half-century stand to give the visitors a competitive total.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 176 for 6 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 45, Prabhsimran Singh 25, Sam Curran 23, Jitesh Sharma 27; Glenn Maxwell 2/29, Md Siraj 2/26) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)