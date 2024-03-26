Rugby-England's Care announces international retirement

England scrum-half Danny Care announced his retirement from international rugby on Monday. Earlier this month, the 37-year-old became the sixth player to reach 100 caps for England when he entered the field as a substitute during the Six Nations victory over Ireland. He subsequently played in all five matches of the tournament.

Care, who made his debut for England in 2008, plays for Premiership club Harlequins. "After a lot of reflection (over) the past few months the time feels right, for myself and the team, to retire from international rugby," he posted on social media.

"To play for England once was a dream come true. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd get the opportunity to do it over 100 times."

