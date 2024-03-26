Soccer-Dahoud leaves Syria camp hours before World Cup qualifier, SFA says
Mahmoud Dahoud, who recently switch his national team allegiance from Germany to Syria, left the Syria national team camp hours before their World Cup qualifier against Myanmar on Tuesday, the Syrian Football Association (SFA) said on Instagram. The Syrian-born 28-year-old had been called up to play in his country's World Cup qualifiers against Myanmar.
"This morning, Mahmoud Dahoud left our national team camp at Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia, due to our inability to meet his demands conveyed to us by his agent, which will affect the national team," the SFA said in a statement. The SFA added that more details will be released later.
Dahoud represented Germany in his youth and won the under-21 European Championship with them in 2017. He also has two caps for the senior German national team.
