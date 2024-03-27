Left Menu

Soccer-Improving Germany snatch 2-1 comeback win over Netherlands

Netherlands, winners 4-0 against Scotland on Friday, thought they had done enough for a draw with keeper Bart Verbruggen stopping shots from Jamal Musiala and Thomas Mueller but he was beaten by Fuellkrug, with the ball crossing the line despite the keeper's effort.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 27-03-2024 03:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 03:17 IST
Soccer-Improving Germany snatch 2-1 comeback win over Netherlands
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Niclas Fuellkrug headed in an 85th minute goal to give Euro 2024 hosts Germany a 2-1 comeback victory over Netherlands in their international friendly on Tuesday and make it two victories from two matches in the past four days. The Germans had scored after only seven seconds in their 2-0 win over France on Saturday but this time it was their opponents who struck after four minutes with Joey Veerman volleying in following a mistake by defender Maximilian Mittelstaedt.

The hosts, who had more than 70% possession in the first half hour, levelled seven minutes later with Mittelstaedt making amends with perfectly curled shot into the top corner. Netherlands, winners 4-0 against Scotland on Friday, thought they had done enough for a draw with keeper Bart Verbruggen stopping shots from Jamal Musiala and Thomas Mueller but he was beaten by Fuellkrug, with the ball crossing the line despite the keeper's effort.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
3
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global
4
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents PHDCCI EV Car Rally 2.0 from Delhi to Jaipur

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024