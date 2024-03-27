Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil fight back to draw 3-3 with Spain in friendly

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 04:16 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 04:16 IST
Brazil's Lucas Paqueta scored a penalty deep in added time to rescue a fortunate 3-3 draw with Spain in an ill-tempered friendly at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts dominated proceedings early on and opened a two-goal lead with a penalty from Rodri and a Dani Olmo strike, but Rodrygo reduced the deficit before the break after a mistake by goalkeeper Unai Simon. Brazil teenager Endrick came off the bench to equalise from a corner four minutes into the second half, but Rodri put Spain back in the lead from the spot in the 86th minute.

However, Brazil managed to level again five minutes into added time when Galeno was fouled inside the box and Paqueta stroked home from the spot. (Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

