Left Menu

Cycling-Van Aert out of Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix after bad crash

Wout van Aert suffered several fractures in a crash in Belgium's Dwars door Vlaanderen one-day race, and will miss the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, Team Visma-Lease a Bike said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2024 01:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 01:41 IST
Cycling-Van Aert out of Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix after bad crash

Wout van Aert suffered several fractures in a crash in Belgium's Dwars door Vlaanderen one-day race, and will miss the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, Team Visma-Lease a Bike said on Wednesday. Van Aert, one of the favourites to win Wednesday's race, was brought down in a crash 65 kilometres from the finish and the Belgian could be heard screaming in pain as he lay on the ground.

"A broken collarbone and several broken ribs were diagnosed in hospital," Team Visma-Lease a Bike said. "It is unclear how long his recovery will take. He will definitely miss the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and the Amstel Gold Race."

Van Aert sat out the recent Paris-Nice and Milan-San Remo races, opting instead for a three-week altitude camp in order to peak for Sunday's Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix on April 7. The Dwars door Vlaanderen was won by Van Aert's American team mate Matteo Jorgenson, winner of the Paris-Nice earlier this month, but his thoughts were with the Belgian.

"It was a very nasty fall, I knew immediately that we had lost Wout," Jorgenson said. "I hope everyone is okay, and that I'm now not the only remaining contender for the Tour of Flanders. We'll see about that later."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID vaccine royalties; Ex-leaders of Massachusetts veterans' home avoid prison over COVID outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID va...

 Global
2
VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

Ghana
3
Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin Bubble Popping? RETIK Finance (RETIK) Emerges as New Favorite Crypto

Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin B...

 United States
4
Holy Grail of Healthcare: The Physical & Mental Benefits of Digital Tech

Holy Grail of Healthcare: The Physical & Mental Benefits of Digital Tech

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024