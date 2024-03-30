India gets praise for successfully hosting Para Shooting World Cup

India has received appreciation from World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) for successfully organising the Para Shooting World Cup here earlier this month.

The Para World Cup, organised at the Karni Singh Ranges here from March 6-15, saw more than 250 shooters from over 50 countries competing for medals and 2024 Paris Paralympic berths.

India finished third in the tally with 16 medals, including two gold and eight silver.

''We received numerous positive comments from our teams that attended the event. I have been organising events from 10-plus years (and) I can confirm that the World Cup in India was one of the best that I have seen,'' wrote WSPS Shooting Manager, Tyler Anderson, who was in Delhi from Bonn for the entire duration of the Para World Cup.

''On behalf of shooting Para Para sport and out athletes, we thank JP Nautiyal (chairperson, Para Shooting - Sports Technical Committee, Paralympic Committee of India) and his staff for their time, effort and dedication to deliver this world-class event,'' added Anderson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)