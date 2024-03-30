Left Menu

Lucknow Super Giants score 199/8 against Punjab Kings in IPL

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-03-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 21:29 IST
Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya played some big shots as Lucknow Super Giants made a strong 199/8 in their IPL match against Punjab Kings here on Saturday.

South Africa's De Kock struck a 38-ball 54 studded with five boundaries and two sixes, while Pooran made a a quick-fire 42 (21 balls) embellished with three boundaries and an equal number of maximums. Krunal then chipped in at the back end, scoring an unbeaten 43 (22 balls).

LSG's regular skipper KL Rahul, who opened the innings with de Kock and is in the side as an 'impact player', could manage just 15 from nine deliveries before being dismissed by pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Sam Curran emerged the most successful PBKS bowler grabbing three wickets for 28, while Arshdeep grabbed two.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 199 for 8 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 54, Nicholas Pooran 42, Krunal Pandya 43; Sam Curran 3/28 Arshdeep Singh 2/30).

