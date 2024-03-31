Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Kyle Larson captures Cup Series pole at Richmond

Kyle Larson claimed his first pole position of the 2024 season Saturday afternoon to lead an all-Hendrick Motorsports front row for Sunday's Toyota Owner's 400 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway (7 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Larson's time of 22.438-seconds (120.332 mph) narrowly bettered his teammate Chase Elliott's mark of 22.440-seconds (120.321) around the three-quarter-mile Richmond oval - good enough to earn the 2021 series champion and defending Richmond race winner the 17th pole position of his career.

Tennis-Dimitrov battles past Zverev to book Miami final with Sinner

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov defeated Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-7(4) 6-4 in a thrilling contest on Friday to reach the Miami Open final, where he will face world number three Jannik Sinner.

Dimitrov, the 11th seed, utilised his forehand to devastating effect throughout the match, making just three unforced errors to take the first set.

Cavaliers sign F Marcus Morris for rest of season

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed forward Marcus Morris Sr. for the rest of the season, the team announced Friday. Morris signed a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on March 18 in the wake of injuries to guard Donovan Mitchell (nasal fracture), forward Evan Mobley (ankle) and guard Max Strus (knee). Mobley returned to action on Sunday, Strus came back on Wednesday and Mitchell reportedly could return as early as Friday night against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.

Mookie Betts belts record HR in Dodgers' win

Mookie Betts led off with a club-record home run and Teoscar Hernandez added two home runs of his own as the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 6-3 victory Friday over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals. Betts not only set the Dodgers' record for leadoff home runs with 29 -- breaking a tie with Davey Lopes -- he moved past Ian Kinsler and into sole possession of fifth place on MLB's all-time list with 49 in 11 seasons. Miguel Rojas added a homer for Los Angeles.

Tennis-Collins tops Rybakina to claim Miami title in farewell season

American Danielle Collins overcame fourth seed Elena Rybakina to win the final of the Miami Open 7-5 6-3 on Saturday and claim the title on home soil in her farewell season. Collins won nearly 75% of her first-serve points while claiming three of her seven break points on her way to victory in just over two hours after a stunning final set that left the crowd, including former Miami champion Andre Agassi breathless.

Jaguars LB Foyesade Oluokun signs contract extension

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun signed a contract extension that spans through the 2027 season, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. NFL Network reported the contract is worth up to $45 million and includes $22.5 million guaranteed. The team later announced the extension but did not provide any terms of the deal.

Cubs send LHP Justin Steele to IL, RHP Ben Brown recalled

The Chicago Cubs recalled pitching prospect Ben Brown on Saturday and placed left-hander Justin Steele on the 15-day injured list with a hamstring strain. Steele was injured during his start Opening Day, giving up one run on three hits with six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers.

Twins RHP Anthony DeSclafani to miss 2024 after forearm surgery

Minnesota Twins right-hander Anthony DeSclafani underwent forearm flexor tendon surgery and will miss the entire 2024 season. Expected to be a starter on the back end of the Minnesota rotation, DeSclafani was diagnosed with a right elbow strain in mid-March and was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday in advance of the regular season.

Brittney Griner reaches deal to return to Mercury

Eight-time All-Star center Brittney Griner has re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury. The WNBA did not disclose terms of the contract late Friday night. However, multiple media outlets reported the free agent was given a one-year deal that the Mercury officially will announce next week.

Kim Mulkey's controversial coaching style addressed in much-anticipated profile

The Washington Post's highly anticipated story on Kim Mulkey was published on Saturday, with the wide-ranging profile walking a fine line between heaping praise on the LSU coach while detailing a combative side that can alienate others. Mulkey previously threatened legal action against the newspaper, which released the story hours before the Tigers' game against UCLA in the Sweet 16 of the Women's NCAA Tournament.

