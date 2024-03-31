RCB's Cameron Green opens up on coping with chronic kidney disease, special diet prepared by team chef

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has been in fine form in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and putting out his best for the team despite battling with an irreversible chronic kidney disease, which forces him to follow a special diet and routine to be able to play cricket. Last year, Green disclosed that he has been fighting stage two chronic kidney disease, which was diagnosed when he was just a newborn and had a 12-year life expectancy at one point. The 24-year-old's parents were informed by medical professionals that their son might not survive past the age of 12 due to the ailment.

"My parents got told when I was born that I had chronic kidney disease. Basically, there is no symptoms, it was just picked up through ultrasounds. Chronic kidney disease is basically a progressive disease of your kidney's health function. Unfortunately, mine does not filter the blood as well as other kidneys. They are at about 60 percent at the moment, which is stage two," Green told Channel 7 Australia, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. The all-rounder has been taking a special diet with the help of the RCB Executive chef due to the limited number of food options suitable for people suffering from such conditions, as per an RCB press release. He heaped praise on the franchise for keeping him in the best shape for the tournament.

Green expressed the challenges of dealing with limited food options and levels of salt and protein as he battles his disease. "For me, it is sometimes challenging, especially in India. Sometimes there are limited food options and with my condition, I have to look after my salt and protein, I have to keep that to a minimum around cricket and then during cricket, I can slightly increase my salt volumes because I need them to play cricket. So, it is a bit challenging, a bit of a changing diet that I kind of have to be pretty strict on as I want to be able to perform on the field. But also, I have to think of the long-term health risks if I do not look after myself," commented Cameron Green during the press conference.

He added, "I am very willing to do it and at the same time, RCB people have been unreal in helping me. I have gotten in contact with the chefs here and have got my special diet, talking directly to them and asking them exactly what I need. Having meals that are suited for me, with just enough protein, which obviously allows me to play cricket and perform well on the field but also does not affect me. So also, that is reducing salt as well, So yeah, I have had a great experience here so far. I absolutely love the franchise, as they're looking after me beautifully. It's been a great few weeks in India." The all-rounder also works to raise awareness about chronic kidney disease and recently visited the Bangalore Kidney Foundation to further his cause in the city.

Cameron Green said, "I was lucky enough to go to the Bangalore Kidney Foundation. I had such a great time there and was really impressed by how they run the place. They have awesome staff, and I was lucky enough to meet some of the patients. I had such a great time there, meeting a few of them, getting to know them personally and learning about what they go through. There are a few of them or all of them are on a daily machine. So, that takes up, a lot of hours of their time. I was wondering how they manage that and how they make the most of their days when they are not on a dialysis machine. It was great to meet them and know how it all runs and I was really impressed by it." "They are going to schools and doing prevention, they are trying to test all the kids at certain public schools that maybe might not have access to getting this, basically finding out if they have gotten it. So, they are doing a great thing. They are meeting kids at a very young age, letting them know if they are potentially at higher risk and helping them. They bring hope and there is no doubt about that every time they go out there for everyone," concluded the player.

RCB will now play their upcoming match in IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday. (ANI)

