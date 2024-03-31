Left Menu

Delhi Capitals defeat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs

Brief scores Delhi Capitals 191 for 5 in 20 overs David Warner 52, Rishabh Pant 52, Prithvi Shaw 43 Matheesha Pathirana 331 beat Chennai Super Kings 1716 in 20 overs Ajinkya Rahane 45, Daryl Mitchell 34, MS Dhoni 37 not out Khaleel Ahmed 221, Mukesh Kumar 321 by 20 runs.

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 31-03-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 23:41 IST
Delhi Capitals defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs to register their first victory in IPL 2024 here on Sunday. Chasing a 192-run target, CSK were rattled by pacers Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) and Mukesh Kumar (3/21), and ended up at 171 for six.

Ajinkya Rahane (45, 30b), Daryl Mitchell (34, 26b) and MS Dhoni (37 not out, 16b) tried their best but DC bowlers were on the money this night. Earlier, strong fifties by captain Rishabh Pant and veteran opener David Warner led Delhi Capitals to 191 for five.

Pant (51, 32 balls) and Warner (52, 35 balls) found good support from opener Prithvi Shaw (43, 27 balls).

It was Pant's first fifty in this IPL.

Pacer Matheesha Pathirana (3/31) was the most successful bowler for CSK. DC missed the services of left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav because of a niggle.

