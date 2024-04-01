Left Menu

"There shouldn't even be a question": Irfan Pathan insists on Virat Kohli's inclusion in India's WC squad

The World Cup will be co-hosted by the USA and West Indies from 1 to 29 June.

"There shouldn't even be a question": Irfan Pathan insists on Virat Kohli's inclusion in India's WC squad
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan donned the selector's hat and picked his India squad out with the players who have made a strong case to claim a place for the much-awaited T20 World Cup. Pathan also determined the players who still needed to work to fly to the West Indies and the United States for the World Cup.

With the T20 World Cup will begin just days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 finish the marquee tournament will provide India with an opportunity to end their ICC trophy drought. The World Cup will be co-hosted by the USA and West Indies from 1 to 29 June. India's batting will continue to revolve around captain Rohit Sharma, and talisman Virat Kohli, who has demonstrated in this IPL that he has expanded his game and is eager to hit boundaries right away. Pathan insists that Kohli is definitely critical in a major event and dispels certain myths regarding his strike rate.

One of Kohli's most celebrated heroics came in a tense encounter against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where he orchestrated a remarkable victory for India with an unbeaten 82 off just 53 deliveries. "People are talking about Virat Kohli so I would like to say that his strike rate in international cricket (T20Is) is as good as Chris Gayle or even better than Gayle's. His strike rate as far as the Indian power hitters are concerned Hardik Pandya: 139 and Virat Kohli: 137 - there isn't much of a difference. Rohit Sharma is about 139, Kohli's at 137. Always remember the 82* against Pakistan at the 2022 T20 World Cup. Whenever this question arises in your mind, always remember he is a big-stage player is a match winner and knows how to chase. He will excel under pressure. So there is no point in questioning," Pathan said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The main point of debate in the squad is who will be the wicketkeeper. Rishabh Pant, who recovered from a life-threatening accident and many surgeries, is participating in the ongoing IPL while Jitesh Sharma has shown great talent but lacks experience in international cricket. Then there's KL Rahul, who can bat wherever he needs to. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pathan chooses two all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. When it comes to wicketkeepers, he believes two of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Jitesh Sharma should be included. The all-rounder also believed that Pant and Sharma are the frontrunners for the position while he preferred Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi as spinners. (ANI)

