Asitha's 4-wicket haul helps Sri Lanka dominate over Bangladesh (Day 03, Stumps)

Pacer Asitha Fernando's four-wicket haul helped Sri Lanka dominate over Bangladesh as they dismissed the hosts at 178 on day three of the second Test match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday. At stumps, Sri Lanka stood at 102/6 with Angelo Mathews (39) and Prabath Jayasuriya (3) unbeaten on the crease, maintaining a 455-run lead for the visitors.

Bangladesh started day three at 55/1 with Zakir Hasan on the pitch for them. Even though they didn't lose a wicket for the first hour of the day, following that, the Sri Lankans started to get an upper hand on the game. The first wicket of the day came in the 33rd over when Vishwa Fernando removed Zakir from the crease. After the Bangladesh opener's dismissal, day three saw the fall of their batting lineup.

In the next five overs, the visitors made a turnaround in the game. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (1) was dismissed in the 36th over by Prabath Jayasuriya. Following that, Taijul Islam (22), Shakib Al Hasan (15), and Litton Das (4) all became the victims of the stupendous bowling performance from the Sri Lankans.

As Bangladesh struggled to put runs on the scoreboard, Shahadat Hossain Dipu (8) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (7) tried to make a partnership, but they struggled to get a boundary. Lastly, Dipu was dismissed in the 53rd over by Lahiru Kumara. Later, Prabath Jayasuriya removed Miraz from the crease in the 62nd over. Mominul Haque played 84 balls on day three, trying to put Bangladesh back on track, however, it was enough. Fernando bagged Mominul's wicket in the 67th over. Later, the Sri Lankan pacer removed Khaled Ahmed (1) in the 69th over to end Bangladesh's first inning on day three.

With just Hasan Mahmud (2) unbeaten on the crease, Bangladesh ended their first inning at 178. Nishan Madushka (34) and Dimuth Karunaratne (4) opened for Sri Lanka in their second inning but both openers fell short in front of Hasan Mahmud.

Mahmud led the Bangladesh bowling attack as he bagged four wickets on day three of the second Test match. The Bangladesh pacer dismissed Madushka, Karunaratne (4), Dinesh Chandimal (9), and Dhananjaya de Silva (1). Meanwhile, Khaled Ahmed picked up two wickets, dismissing Kusal Mendis (2) and Kamindu Mendis (9).

Day three of the Test match was surely the day of the bowlers. Brief Score: Sri Lanka 531 and 102/6 (Kushal Mendis 93, Kamindu Mendis 92*; Shakib Al Hasan 3/110) vs Bangladesh 178 (Zakir Hasan 54, Mominul Haque 33; Asitha Fernando 4/34). (ANI)

