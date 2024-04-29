Left Menu

Tennis-Battling Nadal beats Cachin to reach Madrid Open fourth round

playing in front of this crowd means everything to me," said the 22-times Grand Slam champion. Nadal next faces Czech Jiri Lehecka, who beat Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-4 7-6(7) to reach the fourth round.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 23:19 IST
Tennis-Battling Nadal beats Cachin to reach Madrid Open fourth round

Rafael Nadal survived a second set wobble to defeat Pedro Cachin 6-1 6-7(5) 6-3 in the Madrid Open third round on Monday. Nadal, who beat 10th seed Alex de Minaur in the second round, held his nerve as he was tested by the 91st-ranked Argentine, who won his maiden ATP title at the 2023 Swiss Open.

"Some moments good, some moments not good, but I found a way," the 37-year-old Nadal said. Cachin struggled against his powerful forehand in the first set as the Spaniard broke twice to take a 5-1 lead before the match was temporarily paused with a spectator feeling unwell.

When play resumed, the five-times Madrid champion broke again to win the set. Cachin started the second on a better note, taking a 4-1 lead helped by some fine cross-court backhands and, though Nadal broke twice to make it 5-5, he claimed the set in the tiebreak.

Both players broke early in the third, which stood at 2-2, but local favourite Nadal then broke twice more to emerge as the winner with the fans giving him a standing ovation. "Day by day... playing in front of this crowd means everything to me," said the 22-times Grand Slam champion.

Nadal next faces Czech Jiri Lehecka, who beat Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-4 7-6(7) to reach the fourth round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
2
Saudi Arabia pledges US $500M to support Global Polio Eradication Initiative

Saudi Arabia pledges US $500M to support Global Polio Eradication Initiative

 Global
3
Scientist Linked to China's COVID-19 Vaccine Removed from Parliament Amid Corruption Allegations

Scientist Linked to China's COVID-19 Vaccine Removed from Parliament Amid Co...

 China
4
Smartphones: A Catalyst for Anxious Times?

Smartphones: A Catalyst for Anxious Times?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024