Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu Predicts YSRCP's Downfall

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday claimed that the days of the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh are numbered.

Addressing an election campaign meeting at Dhone in this district, he attacked YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and asked if there was any chief minister in the country who did not go to the Secretariat during the entire five-year tenure.

''Is (there) any chief minister in the country who did not go to the Secretariat during the entire five-year tenure? Did the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy build any project in the state in these five years and provide a single job for anyone,'' asked Naidu.

According to the TDP chief, Reddy mortgaged people's health by failing to clear Rs 1,500 crore worth of dues pending under the Aarogyasri scheme to hospitals.

Further, the former CM promised that he would ''never'' revise power tariff if he wins the elections and also assured that there would be no power cuts.

He also promised a better pay revision commission for government employees and would come to the rescue of minorities.

Naidu alleged that YSRCP leaders are completely destroying all the ''systems'' and called upon people to drive out such leaders who ''ruined'' their lives under a false impression that political power is permanent.

The TDP supremo also promised to totally resolve the drinking water crisis in Dhone area by supplying Handri-Neeva project water, and added that the forthcoming polls are a battle between his vision and the ''hatred followed by Jagan''.

The TDP, BJP and Janasena are NDA alliance partners in the southern state.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13.

