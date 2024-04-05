Left Menu

Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti, Naval Tata, HAR Hockey register wins

Day 9 of the second Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Finals witnessed SAI Shakti Team and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre win their respective Semi-Final while HAR Hockey Academy and Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur won their respective 5th/8th classification matches at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Lucknow.

Day 9 of the second Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Finals witnessed SAI Shakti Team and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre win their respective Semi-Final while HAR Hockey Academy and Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur won their respective 5th/8th classification matches at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Lucknow. SAI Shakti Team will play Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre in the Final on Saturday. SAI Shakti Team continues fine form to qualify for the Final:

In the first Semi-Final, the SAI Shakti Team defeated SAI Bal Team 5-0. Bhavya (2', 14') converted two penalty corners and Nisha Dadel (3'), Khushi (25') and Binati Minz (50') scored a field goal each for SAI Shakti Team as they qualified for the Final. Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre qualifies for Final with comfortable win:

In the second Semi-Final, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy 3-0. Doli Bhoi (30'), Payal Sonkar (50') and Drupati Naik (57') scored a field goal each for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre as they won their Semi-Final without conceding a goal. HAR Hockey Academy has it easy:

In the first of the 5th/8th classification matches, HAR Hockey Academy defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy 14-0. Shashi Khasa (1', 5', 9', 28', 34', 38', 55', 57') stole the show with eight goals, Seema (15', 20') scored a brace while Kirti (10'), Diksha (19'), Bharti (44') and Neeshu (60') scored a goal each for HAR Hockey Academy. Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur wins comfortably:

In the second of the 5th/8th classification matches, Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 10-2. Eight of the ten goals for Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur came from Madhu Sidar (5', 8', 11', 18', 28', 29', 40', 59') while Captain Rukhamani Khus (12') and Yashoda Meravi (32') scored a goal each. The two goals for Jai Bharat Hockey Academy came from Captain Annu (50') and Sushma (53'). SAI Shakti Team will play Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre in the Final on April 6 at 15:00 hrs while SAI Bal will face Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy in the 3rd/4th place match at 10:30 hrs. (ANI)

