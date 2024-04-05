Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 21:03 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Bilbao hoping to end 40-year trophy drought in Spanish Cup final
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Athletic Bilbao will look to put two disappointing Copa del Rey finals behind them and triumph at their third attempt in five seasons when they face Real Mallorca in Seville on Saturday to end a painful 40-year title drought.

After losing to Basque rivals Real Sociedad in 2020 and Barcelona in 2021, Bilbao have reached their 40th Spanish Cup final and are also bidding for a top-four LaLiga finish under the calm guidance of ex-Barca manager Ernesto Valverde. Unbeaten at home since early August, the Basque club are fourth in the table and in a rich vein of form which has cheered their fans set to invade the streets of the southern city.

More than 82,000 Basque supporters are expected to travel to Seville, half of them without tickets, for the match at a sold-out La Cartuja stadium which holds 60,000 spectators. Bilbao fans will outnumber Mallorca's four to one, according to Spanish authorities who have set up a special operation with 1,500 officers to police just over 100,000 supporters expected, with hotels and restaurants fully booked for the weekend.

Mallorca are aiming for only the second major trophy in their history after their Copa del Rey win in 2003. Bilbao last won silverware in 1984, when they beat Barcelona 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu to lift their 23rd Copa del Rey, which is still the second most behind Barca with 31.

Bilbao are the fourth oldest Spanish club and among three never to be relegated, alongside Real Madrid and Barcelona, while staying loyal to their unique philosophy of only fielding players of Basque origin, considering it a badge of honor. BILBAO LEGACY

"We are all excited and that gives you butterflies in your stomach," Bilbao's 34-year-old defender Oscar de Marcos told a press conference on Wednesday. One of the team's captains, De Marcos is a 15-year club veteran who has never had the chance to lift a trophy with his childhood team, experiencing four Copa del Rey final defeats and a Europa League final loss to Atletico Madrid in 2012.

"These days I think of many of my former colleagues who have tried (to win) it too," an emotional De Marcos said. "Some didn't even make it to a final ... others tried with me on previous occasions and we didn't make it... All of us are just passing through, trying to leave our legacy behind...

"So, from my experience, I'll try to enjoy this final much more than the previous ones in case it is my last one. The excitement and responsibility need to be at the same level because to win a final, you have to be very mentally prepared." Bilbao have been one of the surprises of the Spanish season so far, with brilliant displays from brothers Inaki and Nico Williams helping to spur an eight-month unbeaten run at home.

De Marcos hopes their fan invasion in Seville will help to deliver at La Cartuja some of the atmosphere that has turned their San Mames stadium into a fortress. "The final is played by all of us. Those of us on the pitch, in the stands and at home. We will need everyone to make it happen," De Marcos said.

"The previous finals should not be erased, because they are experiences that you live through and from which you have to learn. They were hard blows, but I see the team convinced and ready to face this new one."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

