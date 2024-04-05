Left Menu

NBA-LeBron's son Bronny declares for 2024 draft

"Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support." His father LeBron, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has previously expressed interest in one day playing alongside his son in the NBA before his stellar career comes to a close.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 21:13 IST
NBA-LeBron's son Bronny declares for 2024 draft
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bronny James, the son of NBA great LeBron James, announced on Friday that he is entering the 2024 NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility, less than a year after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 19-year-old guard survived a health scare when he went into cardiac arrest in July while training with his University of Southern California (USC) team.

He was hospitalized and placed in intensive care before being discharged three days later. He was given the green light to rejoin his team four months after he suffered the cardiac arrest. "I've had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete," Bronny said in an Instagram post.

"I've made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal. "Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support."

His father LeBron, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has previously expressed interest in one day playing alongside his son in the NBA before his stellar career comes to a close. The 39-year-old is a four-times NBA champion and last month became the first NBA player to score 40,000 career points.

The 2024 Draft will be held on June 26-27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024