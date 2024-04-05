Sports News Roundup: LeBron's son Bronny declares for 2024 draft; Danielle Collins wins twice in Charleston and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-LeBron's son Bronny declares for 2024 draft

Bronny James, the son of NBA great LeBron James, announced on Friday that he is entering the 2024 NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility, less than a year after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 19-year-old guard survived a health scare when he went into cardiac arrest in July while training with his University of Southern California (USC) team.

WTA roundup: Danielle Collins wins twice in Charleston

Danielle Collins extended her winning streak to 10 matches, winning twice on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Credit One Charleston (S.C.) Open. First, Collins upset second-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in a second-round match that had been pushed back to Thursday due to rain. Then Collins blitzed Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-2 in a matchup of unseeded U.S. players.

Lawyer: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice was driving Lamborghini in crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was driving the Lamborghini at the center of a six-car, hit-and-run crash in Dallas on Saturday, Rice's attorney said Thursday in a news conference. Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries sustained in the chain-reaction collision that occurred after Rice's Lamborghini and a Corvette crashed while speeding, police said. Two others were treated for lesser injuries at the scene.

Kings, after collapse at New York, aim to rebound vs. Celts

In their first game since clinching the NBA's best record, the Boston Celtics continue a three-game homestand against Western Conference foes when the Sacramento Kings pay a visit on Friday night. The Celtics (60-16) have responded to their second pair of back-to-back losses since October with a three-game win streak, including the 135-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday that brought them to the 60-win mark for the first time since 2008-09 and the 14th time in franchise history.

Coyotes announce plan to build privately funded arena

The Arizona Coyotes will attempt to purchase land in Phoenix to build a privately funded arena and entertainment district, the team announced Thursday night. The plan hinges on the club winning a land auction for the 110-acre site that will be auctioned off by the Arizona State Land Department on June 27. The appraised price of the site is $68.5 million.

Seton Hall rallies late to stun Indiana State for NIT title

Dre Davis made a spinning layup with 16 seconds left as Seton Hall rallied from a late seven-point deficit to shock Indiana State 79-77 in the NIT championship game Thursday in Indianapolis. Al-Amir Dawes led the Pirates (25-12) with 24 points as they won their second NIT title, joining the 1953 squad in raising the tournament trophy. Kadary Richmond chipped in 21 points and 13 rebounds for Seton Hall, which closed the game on a 9-0 run.

MLB roundup: Mets rally in 9th, beat Tigers to split doubleheader

Pete Alonso hit the game-tying homer leading off the ninth inning and Tyrone Taylor had the walk-off RBI single one out later as the host New York Mets edged the Detroit Tigers 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday. A trio of Detroit pitchers combined to carry a one-hitter into the ninth inning, but Alonso hit Alex Faedo's second pitch beyond the center-field wall. Brett Baty worked a six-pitch walk against Faedo (0-1) and moved to second on Starling Marte's bunt before scoring easily on Taylor's single to left.

Connor McDavid, Oilers aim to get back on track vs. Avalanche

The Edmonton Oilers will look to get back in the win column when they entertain the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. The Oilers (45-24-5, 95 points) return home after dropping both contests on a brief two-game road trip. Edmonton fell 3-2 in overtime in St. Louis on Monday before dropping a 5-0 decision to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

NHL roundup: Jets clinch playoffs behind Gabriel Vilardi's hat trick

Gabriel Vilardi notched his first NHL hat trick to help the Winnipeg Jets clinch a playoff spot with a 5-2 win against the visiting Calgary Flames on Thursday. Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist, Tyler Toffoli also scored, Josh Morrissey had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets, who remain four points behind the Colorado Avalanche for second place in the Central Division with six games left for each.

Yankees place reliever Jonathan Loáisiga on 60-day IL

The Yankees suffered a significant blow to their bullpen after Jonathan Loaisiga was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right flexor strain just hours before New York's home opener Friday. Loaisiga, 29, is no stranger to arm troubles. He missed time over the past two seasons with shoulder and elbow issues, including inflammation and bone spurs in his elbow last season that limited him to just 17 appearances.

