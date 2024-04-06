Motor racing-Verstappen takes pole at Japanese GP for third year in a row

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took pole position for a third straight year at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday, with Sergio Perez qualifying second to ensure a Red Bull front-row lockout. Verstappen who set the pace with a lap of one minute 28.197 seconds, 0.066 seconds clear of Perez, becomes the first driver to take pole in the opening four races of a season since Lewis Hamilton nine years ago.

"It was very close in the end, nevertheless most importantly to be on pole - of course you want every lap to be perfect but at a track like this it isn't always the case," said Verstappen, looking to bounce back from a mechanical issue which saw him fail to finish the race last time out in Melbourne. McLaren's Lando Norris will start Sunday's race in third, qualifying 0.292 seconds behind Verstappen.

"We had a good car today, we could fight," said Norris. "We are trying to catch up to the Red Bulls but they are doing a good job so hats off to them." Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who won the last race in Australia after Verstappen's withdrawal, qualified in fourth. But his teammate Charles Leclerc was frustrated by a difficult drive which will see him start back in eighth on Sunday.

"That's the best I can do. Honestly, I don't get it" Leclerc said over the team radio towards the end of qualifying. Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and McLaren's Oscar Piastri, celebrating his 23rd birthday, finished in fifth and sixth respectively.

Seven-times world champion Hamilton and George Russell, both of Mercedes, finished in seventh and ninth, with local hero Yuki Tsunoda getting one of the biggest cheers of the day sneaking into the final round of qualifying and starting 10th tomorrow. RB's Tsunoda once again finished ahead of his more experienced team mate Daniel Ricciardo, heaping pressure on the Australian driver whose seat is at risk with the highly regarded reserve driver Liam Lawson waiting in the wings.

Alonso's Aston Martin team mate Lance Stroll also struggled and was knocked out in the first round of qualifying. He will start near the back of the grid in 16th.

