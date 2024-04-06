Left Menu

Motor racing-Red Bull on a different level at Japan GP, says Ferrari's Sainz

Red Bull's dominant display in Saturday's qualifying sessions at the Japanese Grand Prix proved they are in a different league, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz said as he vowed to fight for a spot on the podium in Sunday's race.

Reuters | Suzuka | Updated: 06-04-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 13:54 IST
Motor racing-Red Bull on a different level at Japan GP, says Ferrari's Sainz
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)
  • Country:
  • Japan

Red Bull's dominant display in Saturday's qualifying sessions at the Japanese Grand Prix proved they are in a different league, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz said as he vowed to fight for a spot on the podium in Sunday's race. Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen took pole position just ahead of his Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez, with McLaren's Lando Norris in third.

Ferrari's Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who were among the fastest drivers on Friday, could not recover from a disappointing showing in the final practice session and will start in fourth and eighth place, respectively. "I hope we can fight with them in the race because in the qualifying it was impossible. In the race it would be nice to have a fight for the podium. I think it should be an interesting battle for the podium," Sainz told Sky Sports.

"I think the Red Bulls are, unfortunately, in a different league around rougher tarmacs, medium, high speed - they are just ahead on downforce." In the second qualifying session, Sainz was forced to contend with a throttle issue, with the Spaniard saying he tried to block it out of his mind. "It was just a soft pedal. There was no risks involved (but) just that weird feeling."

Sainz's team mate Leclerc, who is Verstappen's closest title rival and trails the championship leader by just four points after three rounds, admitted that he had had a bad day at the office. "We can always improve a little bit, but like in every qualifying, if I rely on the feeling at the end of the lap I'm like 'Okay, this is a good lap', and then you look at the board and you are a second off," Leclerc said.

"The positive thing, if we have to find one, is that our race pace should be stronger, but on a track like this, the qualifying position is extremely important. And today we didn't do a good job. "I just hope we have the opportunity to overtake because on a track like this it's going to be very, very difficult to overtake, so I'll do my best."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024