Left Menu

Tennis-Collins through to Charleston semi-finals as winning run continues

"Now I'm kind of dealing with those situations when the sets get closer a little bit better, and I feel like I'm also doing some things in the beginning of the matches, too, where I get off to a good start, and that's working in my favour." Collins faces Greek third seed Maria Sakkari in the semi-final on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 14:36 IST
Tennis-Collins through to Charleston semi-finals as winning run continues
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Danielle Collins is doing her utmost to go out with a bang in her final season on the WTA Tour as she looks to add another title to her haul after reaching the semi-finals of the Charleston Open. World number 22 Collins, who won her first Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open last month, beat Belgian Elise Mertens 6-3 6-4 in Friday's quarter-finals to claim her 11th successive win on the tour.

The 30-year-old former Australian Open runner-up announced in January she would be quitting the sport in 2024 and that she hoped to start a family. "This is my last year, and I want to go out with a bang and just play my best tennis and do the best that I can," the American told reporters.

"I think you’re always striving to play your best tennis, and sometimes it works out really well, and other times you hit bumps in the road. I think earlier in the year, and even towards the end of last year, I was playing really great tennis and had some close matches. "Now I'm kind of dealing with those situations when the sets get closer a little bit better, and I feel like I'm also doing some things in the beginning of the matches, too, where I get off to a good start, and that's working in my favour."

Collins faces Greek third seed Maria Sakkari in the semi-final on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024