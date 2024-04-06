Left Menu

Tyler Adams left out of Bournemouth squad against Luton

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams was left out of the gameday squad against Luton days after the club revealed that several players were slowed by an illness this week.The United States international has recently returned from a long layoff following hamstring surgery.The Premier League club didnt immediately specify why Adams wasnt in Saturdays squad, but manager Andoni Iraola said in his pre-match press conference that several players had an illness.Adams was an unused substitute in the Cherries 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Adams was an unused substitute in the Cherries' 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday. The American made his first start for Bournemouth a week ago in a 2-1 win over Everton. He played the full game.

Iraola had been asked at the news conference this week about any new injuries, and said there were none.

“The key for me is if they have a temperature or not,” the manager said of the players who were ill.

\ “If you have a temperature, probably you will be two or three days with these symptoms and it is difficult to play football with a temperature.”

