"Virat is in form, other players struggling for form, confidence...": RCB coach Flower after loss to RR

Following his side's six-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower said that all other batters except Virat Kohli are struggling with form and confidence and hence have not been able to put pressure on their opponents. Virat Kohli's blitzkrieg century went in vain as Jos Buttler's thunderous hundred lit up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium to power Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday.

Speaking after the match in the post-match press conference, Andy said that the team discusses strike rates and aggression in their game. The former Zimbabwe batter said that the team has to put opponents under pressure, but their top-five are not in very "sparkling" form, except Virat. "We do discuss strike rates and aggression, it is part of the understanding of the T20 game," said Flower.

"The level of aggression has to be above a certain threshold and you have to always be putting the opposition under pressure. Certainly taking the aggressive option, especially on pitches like today. It is just a fact that at the moment that our top five are not in sparkling form except Virat. It is a tough place to be. It is not from lack of effort, they are working hard, they are giving everything they have got. Just not firing at the moment. If we have got to turn this around, we need them firing," he added. Flower admitted that his team is not in great position after winning just one in five matches and the players need form and confidence.

Coming to the match, RR put RCB to field first. Despite an opening partnership of 125 runs between skipper Faf Du Plessis (44 in 33 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Virat Kohli (113* in 72 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes), RCB failed to put up a fine total on the board, settling for 183/3 in their 20 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34) was the pick of the bowlers for RR. Nandre Burger also took a wicket.

In the run-chase, RR did lose Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck. But skipper Sanju Samson (69 in 42 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) joined forces with Jos Buttler (100* in 58 balls, with nine fours and four sixes), who roared back into form with a century in his 100th IPL match. Despite some quick wickets later, RR chased down the total with five balls and six wickets in hand. Reece Topley (2/27) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Yash Dayal and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each but it was not enough.

Buttler took home the 'Player of the Match' award. RR is at the top spot, having won four of their four games, which gives them eight points. RCB is at eighth spot with a win in their five matches, giving them only two points. (ANI)

