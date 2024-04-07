"A worrying sign": DC assistant coach Pravin Amre on Mitchell Marsh injury

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre called Mitchell Marsh's hamstring injury "a worrying sign." DC suffered a 29-run defeat against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. After winning the toss, DC skipper Rishabh Pant confirmed that Marsh was unavailable due to injury.

After suffering the fourth defeat out of five, Amre opened up about DC's ongoing injury crisis and the latest setback that they suffered in the form of Marsh, "A few of our players are injured, and the worrying sign is Mitch Marsh. He has gone for a scan and the physios will give us a report in a week. Then we will come to know what the exact situation is. Whether he can [play the entire season] or not depends on the reports," Amre said after DC's loss.

Marsh opened alongside David Warner in the opening game but in the third game of the season, he was dropped to number 3 after the arrival of Prithvi Shaw. In DC's fourth game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Marsh sustained an injury during his three-over spell of 1/37 which was confirmed by DC's Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Along with Marsh, spinner Kuldeep Yadav has missed DC's third consecutive game due to an injury. While pacer Mukesh Kumar has also missed out on two matches. "We have to start winning but have been set back by a few injuries. In the first game, Ishant [Sharma] couldn't bowl two overs. Then Mukesh got injured. Kuldeep has not played three games. Marsh has a hamstring injury. They are our main players and whoever comes [in for them], they are not as effective because it is like A players vs B players there," Amre added.

Coming to the match, after being put to bat MI posted 234/5 on the board following exceptional performances from Rohit Sharma (49), Ishan Kishan (42), Tim David (35*) and Shepherd (39*). In reply, DC struggled to get off to an ideal start, Tristan Stubbs showed a fight with his knock of 71* but failed to get the visitors across the finishing line. (ANI)

