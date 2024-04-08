Bowlers have adapted to their roles well: LSG captain Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants pulled off their third successive target-defence on Sunday, and skipper KL Rahul lauded his bowlers for their ability to read the pitch and adapt to the given roles. LSG made 163 for five on a gripping pitch here, and then bundled out GT for 130 to celebrate a 33-run victory, their first-ever win over the Gujarat side. ''For the young bowing group we have, it helps them when we bat first as they can assess the conditions. They have adjusted to their roles and they are reading the wicket well,'' said Rahul at the post-match presentation ceremony. ''That is something I try to speak to them about in the nets and in practice, to help them make the right choices when the pressure is on,'' he added.

Earlier, LSG had defended totals against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home and away to underline their bowling unit's prowess. Rahul picked up young left-arm spinner M Siddharth, who bowled three parsimonious overs in the Power Play segment, for special praise. ''Siddharth has done very well. He bowls a crucial part with the new ball. He has shown great temperament and he has given us steady bowling in the first 2-3 overs. He has picked up wickets, but his job is to restrict runs,'' said the LSG captain. GT captain Shubman Gill admitted that it was a poor effort from his side while chasing a par total. ''I think it was a good wicket to bat on. It was just a poor batting performance by us. We got off to a decent start but we lost it in the middle overs and were never able to recover from that,'' said Gill. However, Gill was happy to see GT bowlers restricting LSG to 163. ''I think our bowlers were exceptional to restrict them to that score. We were looking at 170-180 but to restrict them, it was a tremendous effort,'' he added. Pacer Yash Thakur (5/30) was adjudged player of the match for his five-wicket haul and he picked the wicket of Gill as his favourite on the night. ''I am very happy with my first five-wicket haul and my first POTM award. The plan we had for Gill…we had two fielders on the leg side. So, we sort of knew that he would try to make room,'' he said. ''(KL) Rahul bhaiya told me to stick to my plans and that we will get a wicket that way. So, Shubman's wicket is my favourite today,'' said Thakur.

