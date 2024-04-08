"He raised his hands when LSG needed it most": Ajay Jadeja hails Yash Thakur's bowling against GT

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja hailed the Lucknow Super Giant's (LSG) young seamer Yash Thakur following his match-winning performance against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. In the match, Yash ended up with figures of 5/30 in four overs at an economy rate of 7.82. He got the wickets of Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed.

Former right-hand batter asserted that Yash's most important wicket of the match was of GT skipper Shubman Gill. "The first wicket of Shubman Gill that he took was the most important one, and the wickets he picked up at the end were a bonus. With Krunal Pandya picking up three wickets in the middle overs, LSG found themselves in a strong position. Thakur came back and finished the game. He didn't just take five wickets, he raised his hands when LSG needed it most," Jadeja said, according to Jio cinema.

The best figures by an LSG bowler in IPL history is by England's Mark Wood, who registered 5/14 in four overs against Delhi Capitals (DC) last year. Yash became the third bowler to bag a five-for against GT after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Umran Malik (5/25) at Wankhede, 2022 and SRH veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/30) in Ahmedabad, 2023.

In the match gainst the last-time finalists, leg-spinner Ravi Bisnoi grabbed a stunner to dismiss Kane Williamson on 0, when the Gujarat-based franchise was at 56. He took the catch of his own bowling. The spinner finished the game with figures of 2-0-8-1.

Jadeja further Bishnoi's catch and said that it isn't easy for any bowler to take a catch like that. "We've seen Bishnoi take some big catches, but the one he took, it felt like he didn't just take a catch but caught the match instead. It isn't easy for any bowler, but this one had already crossed him and he almost went backwards to catch it. He was in the air, and it was such an important catch that flipped the match.

LSG will play their next game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)