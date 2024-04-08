Golf-Injured Langer now targets Masters farewell in 2025

Bernhard Langer said on Monday he now expects to play his final Masters in 2025 after the two-time champion's original plan to do so this week was cruelly dashed after he suffered a torn Achilles in February.

The 66-year-old German, clad in his Green Jacket while speaking to Reuters under the sprawling oak tree that sits between the Augusta National clubhouse and first tee, said making his Masters farewell next year is now the plan. "Most likely, but I haven't announced it yet," Langer said when asked if the 2025 edition would be his final Masters start. "I hope so, but it all depends how the recovery is going."

In January, Langer announced that the 2024 Masters would be his last, but that was before the German tore his Achilles while playing pickleball and was forced to miss significant time. Langer, who took time to sign autographs for the hordes of patrons near the first tee, said things are trending in the right direction with regards to his recovery and that he has not had any setbacks.

"Recovery is going great, I am two months after surgery and should be back in action in another two months or so," said Langer. Langer has made 40 Masters appearances and his two triumphs at Augusta National Golf Club highlight a World Golf Hall of Fame career that also includes 10 European Ryder Cup teams and over 60 worldwide wins.

Langer won his first Green Jacket in 1985 when he rallied from a four-stroke deficit in the final round and birdied four of the last seven holes to beat Curtis Strange, Seve Ballesteros and Raymond Floyd by two shots. He triumphed at Augusta National eight years later when he made a decisive eagle on the 13th and cruised to a four-stroke victory over Chip Beck.

This year's Masters runs from April 11-14.

