IPL 2024: LSG provides update on pacer Mayank Yadav's injury

Following the win against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) CEO Colonel Vinod Bisht gave an update on pacer Mayank Yadav's injury which he suffered on Sunday. During LSG's win over Gujarat Titans, Mayank's bowling was much-anticipated by fans, who were impressed with the bowler's pace, line and length. He was hitting 150 kmph consistently. But in the GT clash, Mayank looked a little off, barely able to touch 140 kmph and was hit for three boundaries. After delivering his only over, Mayank walked off the field.

"Mayank felt soreness in the lower abdominal area and as a precaution, we are managing his workload over the next week. We hope to see him soon in the field," Vinod Bisht said in an official statement. Within just two to three matches, Mayank has gathered headlines for his sheer pace, touching bowling speeds of 150 kmph-plus consistently. During the match against RCB, Yadav bagged three wickets in his four-over spell, giving only 14 runs. Following his remarkable spell, the pacer was named the 'Player of the Match'.

The LSG seamer scripted history at the age of 21 as he became the first bowler in the history of IPL to win the 'Player of the Match' award in their first two matches. He clocked 156.7 kph during the game against RCB and bowled the fastest delivery in the ongoing edition and overall the fourth fastest in the history of the entire tournament, breaking his own record made during the Punjab Kings match which was his debut, where he clocked 155.8 kmph. During his debut game, he took 3/27 in four overs.

It is not just Mayank's pace that has many terming him as the next big Indian pace prospect, it is also the control over his line and length and intimidation that he has produced in a matter of a couple of matches that stands out. His consecutive three-wicket hauls in his first two games also helped him enter the elite list of players. Yadav became the sixth bowler to scalp three-plus wicket hauls in each of their first two IPL matches. The 21-year-old pacer now has joined the likes of Lasith Malinga, Amit Singh, Mayank Markande, and Jofra Archer for the record. (ANI)

