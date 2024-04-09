"Be ready for it": Gaikwad recalls conversation with MS Dhoni about CSK captaincy in 2022

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad recalled the time when former captain MS Dhoni asked him "to be ready" for the opportunity to lead the five-time champions in future. Before the 17th edition of the IPL kicked off, Dhoni announced his decision to step down from captaincy and Gaikwad was named as his successor.

Before Gaiwkad, Ravindra Jadeja also tried his hand at captaincy in IPL 2022 but Dhoni replaced him as the skipper during the season. After CSK's 7-wicket triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, Gaikwad reflected on the time when Dhoni asked him to be prepared for captaincy.

"To be honest not really a deep conversation because even this thing we discussed it was in a very chilled state we were just practising, he came in and told me and all that stuff. But I feel that everyone, others who are outside would obviously feel that there are big shoes to fill but I would like to be myself, I would like to continue the culture. In 2022, he said to me probably not next year but after that you might get a chance to lead so be ready for it. After that I was already ready for it, it was not something new for me or surprised or shocked or nothing new," Gaikwad said in the post-match press conference. Under Gaikwad's leadership this season, CSK have won three of their five games with all triumphs coming at the franchise's home stadium.

CSK emerged victorious in the first two games of the season and then went on to lose their two away fixtures against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. "I want to keep the culture of the CSK going. The success we had, the things we had been doing. I don't want to change a single bit of it, I just want to come there take my own decisions and give as much freedom as possible because that was what has been happening since I joined CSK and I am enjoying a lot," Gaikwad added.

After clinching the 7-wicket win, CSK moved to the fourth spot with six points and a net run rate of 0.666. (ANI)

