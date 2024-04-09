Left Menu

Cricket West Indies appoints three women to Board of Directors

Diann Campbell and Louise Victor-Frederick join as new appointees, while Debra Coryat-Patton returns to the board

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 19:31 IST
Diann Campbell, who has been appointed to Board of Directors of Cricket West Indies (Image: CWI). Image Credit: ANI
Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the appointment of three women to its Board of Directors, marking a historic milestone for gender diversity and inclusion within the organization. Diann Campbell and Louise Victor-Frederick join as new appointees, while Debra Coryat-Patton returns to the board.

Diann Campbell, a distinguished Jamaican cricket administrator with nearly three decades of experience, holds a Master's degree in Human Resource Management and a Bachelor's degree in History with a minor in Politics," a release said. "Her expertise in cricket administration, corporate governance, and organizational development will greatly benefit CWI's strategic initiatives," it said. "Louise Victor-Frederick, a seasoned branding and communications strategist from St. Lucia, brings a wealth of experience to the board. With a Master's degree in International Public Relations and Global Communications Management, along with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Mrs. Victor has made significant contributions to the corporate landscape of St. Lucia," the release said. She also serves as a Director of the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.

It said Debra Coryat-Patton is an accomplished Attorney-at-Law from Trinidad & Tobago. Coryat-Patton specializes in Employment Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Diplomatic Protocol and brings invaluable legal expertise to the board. She is also a Chartered Director and Chartered Corporate Secretary, reflecting her commitment to governance excellence. In addition to these appointments, Hallam Nichols has been reappointed as an Independent Director, further enhancing the board's collective expertise and vision. Nichols is a prominent Barbadian entrepreneur. He served on the CWI Stakeholders Relations Committee.

Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies, expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointments. "We are thrilled to welcome Campbell and Victor-Frederick as new appointees, and we warmly welcome back Coryat-Patton and Nichols to the CWI Board of Directors. Their diverse backgrounds, extensive experience, and unwavering commitment to excellence will undoubtedly strengthen our organization and contribute to the advancement of cricket in the West Indies," he said.

"Since the beginning, I've advocated for diversity within CWI to ensure fairness both on and off the field. This appointment is a natural progression of our ongoing commitment," he added. "With these appointments, CWI reaffirms its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, setting a new standard for cricket governance in the region," the release said. All four appointments are for a one-year period ending March 2025. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

