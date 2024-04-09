West Indies 'A' set for a historic tour to Nepal

Cricket West Indies and the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) are delighted to announce a T20 'A' Team tour as part of their respective ICC T20 World Cup 2024 preparations. This historic series will be the first time a West Indies team has toured Nepal and will consist of five T20 matches, all of which will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Miles Bascombe, CWI Director of Cricket, commented, "This A-team tour is another indication of the importance we are placing on A-team cricket and a significant phase in our preparations for the T20 World Cup. It gives us a final opportunity to see many of the contenders for a place in the squad who are not participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Even for those players who do not make the final World Cup squad, they will be a part of the reserve pool. A hallmark of the 2016 T20 World Cup campaign was the ability of reserve players to come in and have an immediate impact so we must be ready for all eventualities. We also relish the opportunity to take the West Indies brand to Nepal for the first time, as cricket continues to grow in popularity there." CAN Secretary, Paras Khadka, stated, "We are humbled and excited with the prospect of the West Indies 'A' team touring Nepal. This marks a significant moment in our cricketing history as we embrace this wonderful opportunity bestowed upon us, which will help us prepare significantly for the T20 World Cup and beyond. This historic tour to Nepal, a young cricketing nation slowly finding its pathway in the world of cricket, will excite our passionate fans. Our heartfelt gratitude to CWI for their support and belief in Nepal cricket and for continuing to help grow the game all over the world. We hope this will ignite more future tours and bilateral cricket tie-ups between us and other top cricketing nations, as we march forward with great enthusiasm and appreciation."The only time the West Indies have played Nepal in international cricket was a One-Day International at the Harare Sports Club, during the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in 2023, with the West Indies winning by 101 runs.

Co-hosts, West Indies are in Group C in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and will face Papua New Guinea, Uganda, New Zealand and Afghanistan, whilst Nepal is in Group D and will face the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Bangladesh.West Indies 'A' Tour to Nepal Schedule All matches are to be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground (TU) in Kirtipur, Nepal. All matches start at 1:00 pm (local time)

Saturday 27 April - 1st 'A' Team T20, Nepal v West Indies 'A' at TU at 1:00 pm Sunday 28 April - 2nd 'A' Team T20, Nepal v West Indies 'A' at TU at 1:00 pm

Wednesday 1 May - 3rd 'A' Team T20, Nepal v West Indies 'A' at TU at 1:00 pm Thursday 2 May - 4th 'A' Team T20, Nepal v West Indies 'A' at TU at 1:00 pm

Saturday 4 May - 5th 'A' Team T20, Nepal v West Indies 'A' at TU at 1:00 pm. (ANI)

