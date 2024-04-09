Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad secure thrilling victory over Punjab Kings by 2 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs

PTI | Mullanpur | Updated: 09-04-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 23:31 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad secure thrilling victory over Punjab Kings by 2 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by two runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Chasing 183 for a win, Punjab could only manage 180 for 6 with Shashank Singh top-scoring with 46 not out off 25 balls.

Ashutosh Sharma also remained not out on 33 off 15 balls while Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza chipped in with 29 and 28 respectively.

For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most successful bowler with two wickets for 32 runs.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh grabbed 4/29 to help Punjab Kings restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 182 for 9.

Harshal Patel and Sam Curran chipped in with two wickets apiece.

For SRH, who were asked to bat first, Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with a 37-ball 64 studded with four boundaries and five sixes but he did not get enough support from his colleagues.

Abdul Samad made 25 to be the next highest scorer for SRH.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 182/9; 20 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 64; Arshdeep Singh 4/29, Harshal Patel 2/30, Sam Curran 2/41). Punjab Kings: 180 for 6 in 20 overs (Shashank Singh 46 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/32).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024