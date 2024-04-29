Left Menu

Hapag Lloyd CEO says he expects Red Sea crisis to end this year

Ship operators face prolonged disruption as Yemen-based Houthi militants attack vessels travelling on one of the world's busiest routes, causing costly redirections around Africa. "It is my personal expectation that the Red Sea crisis will come to an end before the end of 2024," Chief Executive Rolf Habben Jansen said in an online discussion panel organised by the company.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 23:30 IST
Hapag Lloyd CEO says he expects Red Sea crisis to end this year

The CEO of German container shipper Hapag-Lloyd said on Monday he expects that the Red Sea crisis can be overcome before the end of the year. Ship operators face prolonged disruption as Yemen-based Houthi militants attack vessels travelling on one of the world's busiest routes, causing costly redirections around Africa.

"It is my personal expectation that the Red Sea crisis will come to an end before the end of 2024," Chief Executive Rolf Habben Jansen said in an online discussion panel organised by the company. He said he was slightly more optimistic about the duration of the crisis than the average in the industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
2
Saudi Arabia pledges US $500M to support Global Polio Eradication Initiative

Saudi Arabia pledges US $500M to support Global Polio Eradication Initiative

 Global
3
Scientist Linked to China's COVID-19 Vaccine Removed from Parliament Amid Corruption Allegations

Scientist Linked to China's COVID-19 Vaccine Removed from Parliament Amid Co...

 China
4
Smartphones: A Catalyst for Anxious Times?

Smartphones: A Catalyst for Anxious Times?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024