Left Menu

US extends authorization for some energy transactions otherwise subject to Russia sanctions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 23:30 IST
US extends authorization for some energy transactions otherwise subject to Russia sanctions
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Treasury Department extended on Monday a general license authorizing certain energy-related transactions with financial entities including the Central Bank of Russia, Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, among others, according to the Treasury website.

The general license extends until Nov. 1, 2024, the authorization for transactions that would otherwise be prohibited by U.S. sanctions, Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
2
Saudi Arabia pledges US $500M to support Global Polio Eradication Initiative

Saudi Arabia pledges US $500M to support Global Polio Eradication Initiative

 Global
3
Scientist Linked to China's COVID-19 Vaccine Removed from Parliament Amid Corruption Allegations

Scientist Linked to China's COVID-19 Vaccine Removed from Parliament Amid Co...

 China
4
Smartphones: A Catalyst for Anxious Times?

Smartphones: A Catalyst for Anxious Times?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024