US extends authorization for some energy transactions otherwise subject to Russia sanctions

The U.S. Treasury Department extended on Monday a general license authorizing certain energy-related transactions with financial entities including the Central Bank of Russia, Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, among others, according to the Treasury website.

The general license extends until Nov. 1, 2024, the authorization for transactions that would otherwise be prohibited by U.S. sanctions, Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said on its website.

