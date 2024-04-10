Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Trial for NHL players in Canada case won't start before next season

The sexual assault case against five players from Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team -- four of whom started the 2023-24 season on NHL rosters -- won't go to trial before the start of next season. The attorneys for the players appeared virtually before a judge in London, Ontario, on Tuesday, largely for scheduling purposes. TSN reported the lawyers were ordered to file pretrial motions prior to Oct. 23, and the court set hearings pertaining to the motions on the calendar for Nov. 25, setting aside 15 days.

UConn knocks off Purdue to repeat as national champion

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- UConn knew no one could take away its 2023 title, but the Huskies went out and got another one just for good measure. Tristen Newton scored 20 points and dished out seven assists as top-seeded UConn won its second straight national championship, beating Purdue 75-60 on Monday night.

Golf-Scheffler only ever wanted to play golf but says the sport does not define him

Scottie Scheffler says golf is just something he does but will not define him even though the world number one is doing it better than anyone else. Unassuming and thoughtful, Scheffler is more than the sum of pars, birdies and bogeys on his scorecard but coming into this week's Masters he has been the definition of golfing excellence.

MLB roundup: Padres rally from 8-run deficit to beat Cubs

Fernando Tatis Jr. blasted a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, capping the San Diego Padres' comeback from an eight-run deficit as they stunned the visiting Chicago Cubs 9-8 on Monday. Jackson Merrill started the San Diego eighth by working a walk from reliever Hector Neris. Neris and closer Adbert Alzolay (1-1) retired the next two hitters before Tatis drilled a hanging slider an estimated 376 feet into the seats in left field for his fourth homer of the year.

2-time Super Bowl champion Logan Ryan retires

Defensive back Logan Ryan announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday after 11 seasons. Ryan, 33, won Super Bowls XLIX and LI with the New England Patriots during his first four seasons in the league.

Golf-Masters debutants Clark and Aberg looking to pull major surprise

It has been nearly a half-century since a Masters debutant slipped on the Green Jacket but American veteran Wyndham Clark and Swedish young gun Ludvig Aberg could deliver a major surprise at Augusta National this week. Not since Fuzzy Zoeller beat Ed Sneed and Tom Watson in a playoff to win the 1979 Masters has a rookie walked away with the coveted title.

John Calipari confirms exit to Kentucky fans: 'Time for us to step away'

John Calipari bid farewell to Kentucky in a video posted to social media on Tuesday. Saying he was "indebted forever" to the players he's coached at Kentucky since 2009, Calipari declared it was time for the program to hear a new voice.

Golf-Defiant Woods sizing up a sixth Green Jacket

A defiant Tiger Woods refused to be put out to Augusta National pasture on Tuesday, insisting he was more focused on a sixth Masters Green Jacket than taking on the role of ceremonial starter or any other job that is not winning tournaments. Ravaged by injuries that have limited him to one PGA Tour start this season that lasted just 24 holes, Woods has always maintained he would never enter a tournament he did not believe he could win and stands by that even in the face of long odds.

NAIA bans transgender athletes in U.S. collegiate sports

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics on Monday banned transgender women from competing in women's sports, taking a more hardline stance than other athletic bodies that allow trans athletes to compete based on testosterone levels. The NAIA, representing mostly small colleges, is less influential than the larger National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) but its decision carries some political weight in the wider U.S. debate about transgender rights.

UConn finishes No. 1 after second straight championship

UConn claimed the No. 1 spot in the final Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll after clinching its second straight NCAA Tournament championship. The Huskies (37-3) received all 58 first-place votes following Monday night's 75-60 win against Purdue (34-5), who finished the 2023-24 season at No. 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)