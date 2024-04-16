Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Basketball-First pick Clark ready for tough test in WNBA

Caitlin Clark was the queen of the collegiate game but expects a major test when she joins the Women's National Basketball Association, the Iowa super star said on Monday, after going first in the WNBA Draft to the Indiana Fever. The six-foot guard broke the all-time NCAA scoring record and sent television ratings skyrocketing during March Madness, with her splashy logo threes and astonishing passing ability captivating fans in the United States.

Olympics-U.S. keeping up focus on mental health at Paris Games

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has raised the bar on mental health services in sport, Jess Bartley, the senior director of psychological services at the USOPC, said on Monday.

Once seen as taboo in the hard-charging world of elite sports, the topic of mental health was thrust to the fore thanks in part to American gymnast Simone Biles, who rewrote the playbook on athlete wellness at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

NBA sets all-time regular-season attendance record

The NBA broke all-time regular-season records for total attendance, average attendance and sellouts for the second straight year in 2023-24. The final numbers released by the league Monday included a total attendance of 22,536,341 (up from 22,234,502 in 2022-23), an average attendance of 18,322 (18,077 last season) and 872 sellouts (791 in 2022-23). Arenas were filled to 98 percent capacity, also an all-time high.

Basketball-Indiana Fever select Clark with first pick of WNBA Draft

Iowa sharpshooter Caitlin Clark ascended to the professional ranks on Monday, going first overall to the Indiana Fever in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Draft after a record-breaking collegiate career. The pick came as little surprise after the 22 year-old toppled the all-time NCAA scoring record and sent TV ratings soaring during the March Madness tournament in her final college season.

Athletics-Lemma wins men's Boston Marathon, Obiri retains women's title

Ethiopian Sisay Lemma won the 2024 Boston Marathon on Monday after a solo surge early in the race gave him the platform to finish first in two hours, six minutes and 17 seconds. His compatriot Mohamed Esa took second place, 41 seconds behind Lemma while defending champion Evans Chebet of Kenya was third, one minute and five seconds off the winner.

Olympics-Lee on comeback trail after battling kidney disease

Olympic champion Sunisa Lee has said the kidney disease that threatened her gymnastics career is in remission and she feels better than ever as she bids for a spot on the U.S. team for this year's Paris Games. The 21-year-old American, who won the all-around gold at the Tokyo Olympics, revealed late last year that the disease caused her face, fingers and legs to swell and made it difficult at times to even get out of bed.

Olympics-US eyes 'most important decade' for sports

The U.S. has the opportunity to promote its values at home and abroad over the next 10 years as it hosts a slew of major international sporting events, Olympic and government officials said on Monday. The U.S. will host Copa America this year, the World Cup with Canada and Mexico in 2026, the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 and possibly the Winter Olympics in Utah in 2034, among other competitions.

Nets reportedly eyeing Kings' Jordi Fernandez as head coach

The Brooklyn Nets are targeting Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernandez to be their new head coach, ESPN reported Monday night. The Nets fired Jacque Vaughn after starting the 2023-24 season 21-33, and they finished 11-17 under interim coach Kevin Ollie.

Ben Shelton becomes new American No. 1

Ben Shelton became the No. 1 American in the ATP rankings for the first time Monday, surpassing Taylor Fritz. The 21-year-old Shelton, in just his second full season on the tour, reached a career-high No. 14 in the world.

Tennis-Alcaraz uncertain about Madrid title defence due to arm injury

World number three Carlos Alcaraz has cast doubt on his Madrid Open title defence later this month as the Spaniard nurses a right arm injury that has forced him to miss key tune-up events for the French Open. The 20-year-old successfully defended his Indian Wells title last month and then reached the Miami Open quarter-finals before sustaining the injury in his first practise session for the Monte Carlo Masters.

