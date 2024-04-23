Left Menu

Ashi, Swapnil take top spots in 3P trials

Ashi Choksey and Swapnil Kusale outgunned the rest in their respective women's and men's 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) field of five, to take the qualification honours on day five of the on-going Olympic Selection Trials (OST) Rifle/Pistol

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 20:23 IST
India shooter Ashi Choksey (Image: NRAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ashi Choksey and Swapnil Kusale outgunned the rest in their respective women's and men's 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) field of five, to take the qualification honours on day five of the on-going Olympic Selection Trials (OST) Rifle/Pistol, here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range in the national capital. Ashi shot a world-class 590 in the women's 3P OST T, to leave behind world-record holder Sift Kaur Samra in second with 583. Tokyo Olympian Anjum Moudgil came in third with 581 while Paris quota holder Shriyanka Sadangi was fourth with 575. Nishchal too matched Shriyanka's score but fell behind on inner 10s.

The men's 3P was tighter at the top with Swapnil edging it with two superlative 199s in the first Kneeling and Prone positions, to end with 592. The seasoned army small bore specialist Chain Singh came in second with 591, while Akhil Sheoran despite a perfect 200 in prone, came in third with 589. Niraj Kumar and Aishwary Tomar brought up the rear of that field with scores of 579 and 576 respectively.

Trap shooters bow out in Doha Meanwhile, India's trap shooters bowed out of the Doha Olympic Qualifying Championship. Their scores were as follows:

Men's Trap Prithviraj Tondaiman 119 (23rd)

Vivaan Kapoor 116 (56th) Zoravar Singh Sandhu 114 (82nd)

Women's Trap Manisha Keer 111 (37th)

Neeru 107 (55th) Shreyasi Singh 106 (56th). (ANI)

