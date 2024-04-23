Left Menu

Soccer-Villa extend Emery's contract until 2027 after steady improvement

Aston Villa have agreed to a new contract extension with manager Unai Emery that will keep him at the club until 2027, the Premier League side said on Tuesday. The Spaniard joined Villa in October 2022 and helped them finish seventh in the Premier League, their best campaign since 2009-10.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 20:39 IST
Soccer-Villa extend Emery's contract until 2027 after steady improvement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Aston Villa have agreed to a new contract extension with manager Unai Emery that will keep him at the club until 2027, the Premier League side said on Tuesday. The Spaniard joined Villa in October 2022 and helped them finish seventh in the Premier League, their best campaign since 2009-10. They had finished 14th in the previous season.

This season Villa are aiming for their first top-four finish in the league since 1995-96. They have also qualified for the Europa Conference League semi-finals, their first major European semi-final in 42 years. "We must maintain the hard-working spirit, clever decisions and coordination with the ownership that we have found during this time," Emery said in a statement.

"Ambition already is, and must always be, the motto of this project," the former Paris St Germain and Arsenal manager added. Villa, who host Chelsea on Saturday, are fourth in the league with 66 points from 34 matches, six points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who have two games in hand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024