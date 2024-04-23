Left Menu

Soccer-Roma's Ndicka fit to resume sports activity after on-field collapse

AS Roma defender Evan Ndicka has been cleared to resume sporting activity after undergoing a series of tests, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, days after the 24-year-old collapsed on the pitch during their match against Udinese.

AS Roma defender Evan Ndicka has been cleared to resume sporting activity after undergoing a series of tests, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, days after the 24-year-old collapsed on the pitch during their match against Udinese. The Paris-born player, who represents the Ivory Coast, was carried off on a stretcher after falling backwards onto the pitch in the 18th minute with the game in Udine later abandoned at 1-1.

Ndicka was conscious but visibly in pain, rubbing his chest with his right hand as the medical team rushed towards him. He was discharged from the hospital a day after the incident, which occurred on April 14. "Ndicka underwent a series of cardiologic and third level pulmonary tests," Roma said in a statement.

"Tests conducted confirmed the absence of cardiac pathologies and the healing of the minimal pneumothorax that occurred during the match. "The player is therefore fit for resuming sports activity that will be monitored in the following days."

Roma, fifth in the Italian top flight with six games to go, travel to Napoli on Sunday.

