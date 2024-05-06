Unidentified miscreants vandalize vehicles outside Congress office in Amethi

About a dozen vehicles parked outside the Congress office in the Gauriganj area here were allegedly damaged by some miscreants, the party said on Monday.

Congress district spokesperson Anil Singh accused the ruling BJP of orchestrating the incident that took place on Sunday night and claimed that some people sitting inside the cars had sustained injuries.

Six people came in a car and damaged the vehicles. Some people got injured and were taken to the district hospital for treatment, Singh said.

This is the result of the BJP's desperation, the Congress leader said, adding that a complaint will be lodged with the Election Commission.

Congress district president Pradeep Singhal alleged that the incident took place due to the state police's indifference.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Anup Kumar Singh said the Congress district president complained of a stone-pelting incident outside the party office on Sunday night in which the windows and windshields of some vehicles were shattered.

On receiving the information, some officers were sent to the spot and police personnel were deployed in the area.

A person named Saddam Hussain has lodged a complaint that one of the windows of his car was damaged and he sustained injuries on his head, Singh said.

A case has been registered in this matter under relevant sections of Gauriganj police station. The accused are being identified through CCTV footage and other means, he added.

